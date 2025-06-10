Motorola Edge 60: Elevating Smartphone Photography and Durability

In a groundbreaking leap for smartphone technology, Motorola has unveiled the Edge 60, a new benchmark in the premium mobile segment. With a state-of-the-art 50MP triple-camera system, the device is engineered for ultimate photography precision and versatility, featuring the advanced Sony LYTIA 700C sensor. This is complemented by its 6.7'' quad-curved pOLED display, offering Pantone-validated true colors for an immersive visual experience.

Built with durability in mind, the Edge 60 boasts MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and IP68/IP69 water and dust protection. It's a robust yet sleek device with a mere 180g weight and an 8.2mm profile, available in two unique Pantone-curated color finishes. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and 12GB RAM, ensuring seamless multitasking and performance, turbocharged by a 5500mAh battery supported by a 68W TurboPower™ charger.

Beyond hardware, the smartphone pushes the envelope with AI-driven features through motoAI 2.0, offering intelligent assistance and creative personalization. This fusion of design, functionality, and innovation positions the Edge 60 as a leading contender in the modern smartphone market. The device is set to hit retail outlets on June 17, 2025, at an introductory price of Rs. 24,999.

