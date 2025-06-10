Russia's Quest for Digital Sovereignty: State-Backed Messaging App in the Works

In a decisive move towards digital autonomy, Russian lawmakers have voted to develop a state-backed messaging app. The app is expected to seamlessly integrate with government services, a step aimed at reducing Russia's reliance on platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

This initiative aligns with Moscow's ongoing attempts to achieve digital sovereignty, especially in light of recent geopolitical tensions following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The planned app seeks to offer additional functionalities not available on popular foreign platforms, according to Anton Gorelkin, a key figure in the legislative process.

Russia's push for home-grown services is underscored by significant efforts, such as those from tech company VK, to create domestic digital alternatives like VK Video, competing with global giants. However, concerns over user freedoms persist, with experts warning of potential restrictions as the state aims to dominate the digital landscape.

