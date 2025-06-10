Left Menu

Russia's Quest for Digital Sovereignty: State-Backed Messaging App in the Works

Russian lawmakers have approved the development of a state-backed messaging app, aiming to integrate it with government services and reduce reliance on foreign platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram. This move is part of Russia's broader strategy to achieve digital sovereignty amidst the geopolitical tensions with Western countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:04 IST
Russia's Quest for Digital Sovereignty: State-Backed Messaging App in the Works
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move towards digital autonomy, Russian lawmakers have voted to develop a state-backed messaging app. The app is expected to seamlessly integrate with government services, a step aimed at reducing Russia's reliance on platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

This initiative aligns with Moscow's ongoing attempts to achieve digital sovereignty, especially in light of recent geopolitical tensions following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The planned app seeks to offer additional functionalities not available on popular foreign platforms, according to Anton Gorelkin, a key figure in the legislative process.

Russia's push for home-grown services is underscored by significant efforts, such as those from tech company VK, to create domestic digital alternatives like VK Video, competing with global giants. However, concerns over user freedoms persist, with experts warning of potential restrictions as the state aims to dominate the digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025