Novo Nordisk Sets New Benchmark with CagriSema Obesity Trial

Novo Nordisk has launched a late-stage trial for its obesity drug candidate, CagriSema, aiming to restore market confidence after previous studies showed disappointing results compared to expectations. The trial, detailed on www.clinicaltrials.gov, will assess CagriSema's effectiveness in achieving and maintaining long-term weight loss to outperform Eli Lilly's Mounjaro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk has initiated a new late-stage trial for its next-generation obesity drug, CagriSema, after previous studies failed to meet market expectations. The move aims to reassure investors about the drug's weight-loss potential.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant announced the trial on www.clinicaltrials.gov, highlighting its focus on evaluating CagriSema's efficacy in helping obese individuals lose and maintain weight over an extended period. This step comes after the drug's earlier trials showed lower-than-anticipated results, particularly when compared to Eli Lilly's competing medication, Mounjaro.

Following disappointing weight loss data released last December and March, Novo Nordisk has quickly moved to strengthen its competitive position in the obesity drugs market by initiating a longer trial, expected to yield stronger outcomes. This strategic decision underscores Novo's commitment to advance obesity treatments and counter Eli Lilly's market gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

