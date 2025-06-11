Left Menu

Airtel's AI Shield: Protecting Millions from Cyber Threats in Karnataka

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has effectively blocked over 1.80 lakh malicious links, protecting more than 2.3 million users in Karnataka, using its advanced AI-powered fraud-detection system within 25 days. This initiative forms part of a larger national rollout to combat the rise of online fraud and cyber threats.

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel announced that it has successfully blocked over 180,000 malicious links and protected 2.3 million users in Karnataka in just 25 days with its new AI-powered fraud-detection technology.

This initiative is part of a broader national rollout aiming to curb the rising tide of online fraud.

The system, activated automatically for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers, analyzes and filters links across various platforms, scanning over 1 billion URLs daily to block threats in under 100 milliseconds.

