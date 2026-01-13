Left Menu

COAI Calls for Regulatory Reductions for Telecom Expansion

The Cellular Operators Association of India has requested reductions in regulatory levies and license fees from three percent to 0.5-1 percent. In its budget submission, COAI proposes halting Digital Bharat Nidhi contributions until previous funds are used, aiming to lessen the financial burden on telecom companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:37 IST
COAI Calls for Regulatory Reductions for Telecom Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) is advocating for significant regulatory cuts, including a reduction in license fees from three percent to between 0.5 and 1 percent, as part of their recommendations for the upcoming budget. This move, COAI says, is crucial to reducing the financial burdens on telecommunication companies.

In their formal submission to the government, COAI also recommended pausing the Digital Bharat Nidhi contributions until the existing funds are fully utilized. The association, which includes major telecom players like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, stresses that financial aid measures are needed for ongoing sector expansion and to further the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Furthermore, COAI has put forth suggestions for changes in GST policies. They propose specific GST exemptions for regulatory payments, such as license fees and spectrum usage charges, or alternatively, a reduction of GST rates under the Reverse Charge Mechanism. These measures, they argue, are necessary for reducing financial strain and supporting the sector's growth as a key 'horizontal value-added enabler'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Rising Death Toll Amidst Protests: A Nation on Edge

Iran's Rising Death Toll Amidst Protests: A Nation on Edge

 United Arab Emirates
2
SIR Sparks Political Controversy in West Bengal

SIR Sparks Political Controversy in West Bengal

 India
3
Supreme Court Examines Transgender Athletes and State Laws

Supreme Court Examines Transgender Athletes and State Laws

 Global
4
Clintons Defy Congressional Subpoena in Epstein Probe

Clintons Defy Congressional Subpoena in Epstein Probe

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026