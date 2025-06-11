TEMBO Defence Secures Land for New Manufacturing Facility in Maharashtra
TEMBO Defence announced that the Maharashtra government has approved the allocation of 100 acres in Amravati for its new arms and ammunition manufacturing site. This step aligns with India's self-reliance objectives under the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives and promises local job creation.
TEMBO Defence has been granted 100 acres in Amravati by the Maharashtra government, setting the stage for a new arms and ammunition manufacturing facility. This allocation is part of TEMBO's broader strategy to enhance local manufacturing capabilities.
According to a company statement, TEMBO Defence, a subsidiary of TEMBO Global Industries Limited, received a comfort letter from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) confirming the land allocation. The facility aims to bolster India's domestic defence industry as part of the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.
The Managing Director of Tembo Global Industries Ltd, Sanjay J Patel, expressed enthusiasm about the project's role in creating regional employment and supporting India's defence infrastructure. The plant will also contribute to India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing.
