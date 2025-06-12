Modi's Digital Transformation Journey: 11 Years of Progress

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a global frontrunner in the digital economy over the past 11 years, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

By democratizing technology usage and focusing on digital infrastructure, the government has driven significant advancements across sectors such as healthcare and education, markedly enhancing the nation's economic landscape.

Government data highlights a dramatic growth in internet connectivity—from 25.15 crore in March 2014 to 96.96 crore in June 2024—signifying India's comprehensive digital expansion, aided by investments in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and more.

