Germany's Economic Revival: Ifo Institute Boosts Growth Forecasts

The Ifo institute revised its German economic forecasts upwards, anticipating growth driven by new government fiscal measures and a spike in spending. Growth is projected at 0.3% this year and 1.5% in 2026. Key government initiatives include a 46-billion-euro tax relief and infrastructure investments to fuel recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, the Ifo institute revised its forecast for the German economy, predicting a recovery bolstered by government initiatives and increased expenditure. Growth is expected to reach 0.3% this year, slightly up from the previously estimated 0.2%.

For 2026, a more substantial growth of 1.5% is anticipated, a significant increase from spring forecasts of 0.8%. "The crisis in the German economy hit its nadir during the winter," noted Ifo's Head of Forecasts, Timo Wollmershaeuser. "Fiscal policies introduced by Germany's new government play a pivotal role in this economic rebound."

Last week, Germany's cabinet approved a hefty 46-billion-euro tax relief package to invigorate the economy, alongside a massive infrastructure investment plan. These measures are projected to infuse 10 billion euros in 2025 and 57 billion euros in 2026 into the economy, setting the stage for enhanced growth projections compared to a scenario without such fiscal strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

