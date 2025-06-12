Sasken & Microsoft Forging Future of Intelligent Devices
Sasken Technologies has partnered with Microsoft through the MDEP platform, merging its expertise with Microsoft's to hasten the creation of next-gen smart devices. This collaboration aims to provide OEMs and ODMs with streamlined processes in product engineering, enhanced by Sasken's acquisition of Borqs Technologies' connected devices business.
Sasken Technologies has entered a strategic partnership with Microsoft through the Microsoft Devices Ecosystem Platform (MDEP), positioning itself at the forefront of intelligent device innovation.
This collaboration, bolstered by Sasken's acquisition of Borqs Technologies' Connected Devices business, aims to accelerate the creation and market launch of cutting-edge smart devices for OEMs and ODMs. Combining Sasken's expanded capabilities with Microsoft's robust platform, the alliance promises to deliver rapid innovation and superior user experiences.
The partnership will allow Sasken to provide end-to-end product development services, including hardware design, application development, and system integration. Microsoft sees Sasken's engineering heritage as a valuable asset, helping device partners succeed in a dynamic market environment.
