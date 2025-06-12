Left Menu

Space Tech Ventures Surge: Voyager's IPO Success and Starlink's Swiss Expansion

Voyager Technologies, a space and defense tech firm, raised $382.8 million during its U.S. IPO, exceeding expectations. Additionally, Elon Musk's Starlink seeks approval for satellite link operations in Switzerland, planning to install 40 antennas in Leuk, as confirmed by Switzerland's Office of Communications.

Updated: 12-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:28 IST
Voyager Technologies successfully raised $382.8 million in their U.S. initial public offering, making waves in the space and defense sector. The company's IPO exceeded its marketed range, highlighting increasing investor interest as global military spending rises.

Elon Musk's venture, Starlink, is seeking to establish a satellite connection in Switzerland. An application has been submitted to local authorities to install 40 antennas, reported by the Swiss Office of Communications. This move signifies Starlink's ongoing global expansion efforts.

These developments underscore the growing investment and innovation in the aerospace and defense technology industry, marking significant strides for companies like Voyager Technologies and Starlink.

