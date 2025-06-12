Chime Financial's IPO Surge: A New Era for Digital Banking?

Chime Financial is poised for a noteworthy debut on the stock market as its shares are projected to open 48% above their initial public offering (IPO) price on Thursday. This move could give the digital bank a fully-diluted valuation of $17.1 billion, marking a significant milestone in the fintech arena.

Initially priced at $27, Chime's shares are expected to start trading at $40, reflective of strong investor interest. The company, along with several investors, managed to sell 32 million shares, raising $864 million. Chime, which was valued at $25 billion after an August 2021 funding round, has raised $2.65 billion from private investors, including DST Global, General Atlantic, and ICONIQ, since its inception.

The digital bank's market entry is being closely watched as an indicator for future fintech IPOs amidst a cooling shift from pandemic-era valuation highs. Chime's innovative low-cost, mobile-first financial services have rapidly captivated younger demographics who seek an alternative to traditional banking.

