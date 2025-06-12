Left Menu

NASA Suspends Space Mission Indefinitely Due to ISS Air Leaks

NASA has delayed a mission to the International Space Station due to ongoing investigations into air leaks in the ISS's Russian segment. The leaks, while minor, highlight the aging infrastructure and are being closely monitored by NASA and Roscosmos to ensure astronaut safety until the ISS's retirement by 2030.

NASA has decided to postpone a scheduled mission of four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) owing to ongoing concerns about air leaks aboard the station's Russian segment. The decision follows new findings of a pressure issue detected in the Zvezda Service Module.

This module, a crucial yet aging part of the ISS infrastructure, has been plagued by small leaks for several months. Cosmonauts have actively worked on sealing these areas and measuring air leakage rates, yet much remains to be addressed. Recently identified leaks show a structural vulnerability that's been marked as a focal point by NASA and Roscosmos.

The retention of the ISS has been under discussion, given these incremental yet concerning issues in the Russian segments. Although current leaks pose no immediate risk to astronaut safety, they underscore the challenges of maintaining the ISS's integrity. The joint space partners expect to retire the ISS by 2030.

