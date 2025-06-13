Left Menu

South Korea's Global Business Expansion Drive

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung pledged government support for companies to expand globally and reduce competitive challenges. This announcement came during a meeting with business leaders, including Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the government and private sector.

Updated: 13-06-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:03 IST
  South Korea

In a strategic move to bolster South Korea's global business presence, President Lee Jae-myung announced that his government would offer substantial support to companies aiming to expand internationally. The president made this commitment at a high-profile meeting held on Friday.

Among the attendees was Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee, alongside other prominent business leaders. The meeting centered on strategies to minimize the hurdles faced by South Korean firms in the competitive international market.

The discussions underscored a collaborative effort between the government and private enterprises to enhance South Korea's economic footprint worldwide, ensuring a favorable environment for business growth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

