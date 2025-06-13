South Korea's Global Business Expansion Drive

In a strategic move to bolster South Korea's global business presence, President Lee Jae-myung announced that his government would offer substantial support to companies aiming to expand internationally. The president made this commitment at a high-profile meeting held on Friday.

Among the attendees was Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee, alongside other prominent business leaders. The meeting centered on strategies to minimize the hurdles faced by South Korean firms in the competitive international market.

The discussions underscored a collaborative effort between the government and private enterprises to enhance South Korea's economic footprint worldwide, ensuring a favorable environment for business growth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)