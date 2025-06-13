Strike of a New Era: The World Bowling League Revolution

The World Bowling League (WBL), a groundbreaking initiative backed by renowned sports figures Virat Kohli and Mookie Betts, is poised to transform bowling into a global phenomenon.

Aiming to launch with six franchises early next year, WBL seeks to blend celebrity ownership, technological innovation, and picturesque venues for a captivating experience.

This ambitious project sets itself apart by striving for global reach and aspirational appeal, positioning bowling as a made-for-TV sport set to captivate audiences worldwide.

