Strike of a New Era: The World Bowling League Revolution
The World Bowling League, supported by Virat Kohli and Mookie Betts, is set to transform bowling into a global spectacle. Launching with six franchises, it aims to combine celebrity appeal, iconic locations, and technology to create a compelling, broadcast-ready experience, expanding bowling's reach beyond a recreational activity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:50 IST
The World Bowling League (WBL), a groundbreaking initiative backed by renowned sports figures Virat Kohli and Mookie Betts, is poised to transform bowling into a global phenomenon.
Aiming to launch with six franchises early next year, WBL seeks to blend celebrity ownership, technological innovation, and picturesque venues for a captivating experience.
This ambitious project sets itself apart by striving for global reach and aspirational appeal, positioning bowling as a made-for-TV sport set to captivate audiences worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
