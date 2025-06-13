Left Menu

Covert Ops: Mossad's Precision Strikes Inside Iran

Israeli Mossad commandos carried out stealth missions within Iran ahead of recent strikes. These included deploying advanced technology and precision-guided weapons, targeting surface-to-air missile sites, and establishing a drone base near Tehran, according to an Israeli security source.

Updated: 13-06-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:02 IST
According to an Israeli security source, Mossad commandos executed a series of covert missions deep within Iran, culminating in Israel's strikes on Friday.

The operations reportedly involved the strategic deployment of precision-guided weapons near Iranian missile system sites.

They also established a drone base close to Tehran and utilized advanced technology against Iran's air defense systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

