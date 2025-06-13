Covert Ops: Mossad's Precision Strikes Inside Iran
Israeli Mossad commandos carried out stealth missions within Iran ahead of recent strikes. These included deploying advanced technology and precision-guided weapons, targeting surface-to-air missile sites, and establishing a drone base near Tehran, according to an Israeli security source.
According to an Israeli security source, Mossad commandos executed a series of covert missions deep within Iran, culminating in Israel's strikes on Friday.
The operations reportedly involved the strategic deployment of precision-guided weapons near Iranian missile system sites.
They also established a drone base close to Tehran and utilized advanced technology against Iran's air defense systems.
