New Era in Engineering: Toyo and MODEC Launch Global Capability Center in Bengaluru

Toyo Engineering Corporation and MODEC Inc have officially launched their Global Capability Center in Bengaluru, India. This strategic move marks a critical milestone in their global expansion efforts, focusing on delivering innovation and scalable services across markets.

Occupying 1,00,000 square feet in Indira Nagar, Bengaluru, the center will provide numerous high-value job opportunities in engineering and procurement for Floating Production Storage and Offloading projects. Currently employing 200 professionals, they aim to expand the workforce to 750 within the next three years.

The inauguration was led by Nakane Tsutomu, the Consul General of Japan in Bengaluru, underscoring the center's strategic importance in fostering a culture of innovation and sustainability in its operations.

