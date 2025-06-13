AI Avatar Enhances Golf Rules Experience at U.S. Open

At this week's U.S. Open, a groundbreaking interactive AI avatar is revolutionizing the way golfers receive answers to rules inquiries. Operating from a suite overlooking the 17th green at Oakmont Country Club, it offers guidance on golf regulations in real time.

Users engage with a digital representation of USGA rules expert Jay Roberts, who provides instant explanations about rules complexities. Whether in English, Spanish, or Mandarin, golfers can navigate tricky scenarios, such as dealing with an alligator in the bunker, with wit and accuracy.

Created by Deloitte and USGA, the AI leverages extensive rules data to educate players. Although currently in demo mode, the system promises future accessibility via mobile app or golf cart screens, aiming to enhance game speed and adherence to fair play.