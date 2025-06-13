Left Menu

AI Avatar Enhances Golf Rules Experience at U.S. Open

An AI avatar at the U.S. Open provides real-time answers to golf rules questions, including unusual scenarios like encountering an alligator on the course. Developed by Deloitte and the USGA, the technology aims to make the rules more accessible and improve the pace and fairness of play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:43 IST
AI Avatar Enhances Golf Rules Experience at U.S. Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At this week's U.S. Open, a groundbreaking interactive AI avatar is revolutionizing the way golfers receive answers to rules inquiries. Operating from a suite overlooking the 17th green at Oakmont Country Club, it offers guidance on golf regulations in real time.

Users engage with a digital representation of USGA rules expert Jay Roberts, who provides instant explanations about rules complexities. Whether in English, Spanish, or Mandarin, golfers can navigate tricky scenarios, such as dealing with an alligator in the bunker, with wit and accuracy.

Created by Deloitte and USGA, the AI leverages extensive rules data to educate players. Although currently in demo mode, the system promises future accessibility via mobile app or golf cart screens, aiming to enhance game speed and adherence to fair play.

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025