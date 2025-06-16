Luxury Gambit: Kering's Bold Leadership Move with Renault CEO

In an ambitious strategic shift, Francois-Henri Pinault has selected Luca de Meo of Renault to rejuvenate exorbitantly challenged Kering. The corporation, renowned for struggling luxury brand Gucci, has seen its stock lose substantial value, prompting a bold leadership change.

De Meo, known for revitalizing France's carmaker Renault, faces pressing tasks, including reforming financial structures and acquiring the majority of Valentino. Investors and analysts are hopeful that his diverse expertise will add value, despite his limited luxury market experience.

Kering's financial image improved immediately following the appointment news, soaring nearly 12 percent. De Meo's success depends on navigating Kering through intricate industry dynamics while confronting challenges within Gucci, highlighting the urgency and potential of this leadership transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)