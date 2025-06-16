Left Menu

Luxury Gambit: Kering's Bold Leadership Move with Renault CEO

In a strategic move, Francois-Henri Pinault has appointed Renault's Luca de Meo as Kering's new CEO to combat declining sales and mounting debt. Despite lacking luxury sector experience, de Meo's turnaround success at Renault is expected to bring a fresh perspective to Kering's financial challenges, including its plans for Valentino.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:40 IST
In an ambitious strategic shift, Francois-Henri Pinault has selected Luca de Meo of Renault to rejuvenate exorbitantly challenged Kering. The corporation, renowned for struggling luxury brand Gucci, has seen its stock lose substantial value, prompting a bold leadership change.

De Meo, known for revitalizing France's carmaker Renault, faces pressing tasks, including reforming financial structures and acquiring the majority of Valentino. Investors and analysts are hopeful that his diverse expertise will add value, despite his limited luxury market experience.

Kering's financial image improved immediately following the appointment news, soaring nearly 12 percent. De Meo's success depends on navigating Kering through intricate industry dynamics while confronting challenges within Gucci, highlighting the urgency and potential of this leadership transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

