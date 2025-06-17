Left Menu

Bank of Japan Keeps Steady Course Amid Policy Adjustments

The Bank of Japan maintained its short-term interest rate at 0.5% and opted to slow down the reduction of bond purchases starting next fiscal year. Governor Kazuo Ueda will provide insights during a news conference, underscoring the central bank's cautious approach to modifying its monetary policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 17-06-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 09:05 IST
Bank of Japan Keeps Steady Course Amid Policy Adjustments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Bank of Japan has chosen to maintain interest rates at a steady 0.5%, reflecting a cautious stance in adjusting its monetary policy. This decision, reaffirmed at the conclusion of the central bank's two-day policy meeting, aligned with market expectations.

Additionally, the bank announced its intention to gradually reduce bond purchases by 200 billion yen each quarter starting from the fiscal year 2026. The adjustment aims to bring the purchasing volume down to approximately 2 trillion yen by March 2027, without altering the existing taper plan set until March 2026.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to elaborate on the central bank's recent decisions and future strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025