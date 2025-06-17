Bank of Japan Keeps Steady Course Amid Policy Adjustments
The Bank of Japan maintained its short-term interest rate at 0.5% and opted to slow down the reduction of bond purchases starting next fiscal year. Governor Kazuo Ueda will provide insights during a news conference, underscoring the central bank's cautious approach to modifying its monetary policy.
- Country:
- Japan
The Bank of Japan has chosen to maintain interest rates at a steady 0.5%, reflecting a cautious stance in adjusting its monetary policy. This decision, reaffirmed at the conclusion of the central bank's two-day policy meeting, aligned with market expectations.
Additionally, the bank announced its intention to gradually reduce bond purchases by 200 billion yen each quarter starting from the fiscal year 2026. The adjustment aims to bring the purchasing volume down to approximately 2 trillion yen by March 2027, without altering the existing taper plan set until March 2026.
BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to elaborate on the central bank's recent decisions and future strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
