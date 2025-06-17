Ukraine Under Siege: A Night of Destruction
Ukraine endured a severe onslaught as Russia launched over 440 drones and 32 missiles overnight. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the brutal nature of the attack and stressed the importance of international collaboration to hold the aggressors accountable and protect innocent civilians from further harm.
In a devastating overnight operation, Russia targeted Ukraine with a barrage of over 440 drones and 32 missiles, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Zelenskiy described the assault on Kyiv as one of the most horrific attacks to date and highlighted the urgent need for international solidarity in response.
He called upon global partners to join efforts at all levels to ensure that it is the aggressors, not innocent civilians, who face repercussions.
