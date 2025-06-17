The Frustrating Reality of Missed Calls: Why Your Phone May Not Ring

In our technologically advanced world, the frustration of missing important calls continues to persist. As mobile networks have evolved from 3G to 4G and 5G, they have also become increasingly complex, introducing new potential points of failure.

Modern mobile phones use technologies such as VoLTE for 4G networks and VoNR for 5G to facilitate voice calls. However, these rely on IMS registration and a clear connection to a cell phone tower. Issues such as software glitches, poor reception, or even aggressive battery-saving settings on Android devices can prevent phones from ringing.

While understanding these technologies and optimizing settings can help address the issue, a failsafe solution remains elusive. Ultimately, the occasional missed call is a reminder of the technological gaps that still exist in our interconnected lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)