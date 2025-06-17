Left Menu

Stablecoin Surge: The GENIUS Act's Impact on Crypto Adoption

The U.S. GENIUS Act, advancing in the Senate, could drive broader adoption of stablecoins by offering regulatory clarity. Major firms such as Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and international banks are exploring launching their own stablecoins. Companies like Walmart and Amazon are also evaluating stablecoin issuance.

17-06-2025
The U.S. stablecoin legislation, termed the GENIUS Act, is making significant strides in the Senate, heralding potential mainstream acceptance of stablecoins. This category of cryptocurrency, which maintains a stable value tied to the U.S. dollar, is gaining attention from global corporates seeking clearer regulatory guidelines.

According to analysts, the GENIUS Act stands as a potential game-changer, offering the legislative clarity needed for stablecoins to be widely adopted across various sectors. This comes amidst global interest from major U.S. banks, including Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, which are tentatively exploring the crypto realm through pilot programs and potential partnerships.

International interests have also emerged. Societe Generale and Banco Santander SA are among the banks considering entry into the stablecoin market. Notably, giants like Walmart and Amazon are also rumored to explore stablecoin issuance as they delve into digital assets, marking a transformative period for digital currencies.

