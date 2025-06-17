Left Menu

AI Advancements & Financial Growth: Funding Boosts Tech Innovations in India

Darwix AI secures USD 1.5 million for AI stack advancements, while Saswat Finance obtains USD 2.6 million for tech expansion and new product development. Both firms aim to enhance customer interaction and scale operations with the fresh funding, showcasing India's growing tech landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:16 IST
In a significant boost to India's burgeoning tech sector, Gurugram's Darwix AI has successfully raised USD 1.5 million in fresh funding. Investors including Rebalance, IPV, and JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation have contributed to this round, fueling the company's ambitions to innovate its AI stack.

Darwix plans to utilize the investment for product development, hiring, and expanding its market presence, with a keen focus on the US. According to co-founder Ajay Sethi, the company aims to not only comprehend but also enhance every customer interaction through advanced intelligence and automation.

Similarly, Mumbai-based Saswat Finance attracted USD 2.6 million in a pre-series A round led by Ankur Capital. The fintech firm is set to broaden its technological capabilities, introduce new financial products, and further its reach across Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh, as part of a broader mission to blend technology with trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

