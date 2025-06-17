Left Menu

Trump Anticipates TikTok Deadline Extension Amid Ongoing Negotiations

President Donald Trump is considering extending the deadline for TikTok's Chinese owner to sell the app to US buyers. This would mark the third extension as negotiations continue amid geopolitical tensions. Trump, a TikTok user himself, values the platform's influence among young voters in the United States.

  • United States

President Donald Trump indicated on Tuesday that he is likely to extend the deadline for TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to divest the popular video-sharing platform to American interests.

Initially set in early April, the deadline was designed to keep TikTok operating while negotiations for a sale continued. This potential extension marks the third such instance, reflecting ongoing complexities in the geopolitical landscape.

Trump remains optimistic that a resolution will be achieved, suggesting possible approval from China's President Xi Jinping. As TikTok's influence grows—especially among young voters—Trump acknowledges the platform's political importance, having joined its ranks last year and amassed over 15 million followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

