China's Financial Moves: Impact on Stocks and Tech

China's stock market saw slight gains while Hong Kong shares dropped amid escalating geopolitical tensions. Announcements of new tech market segments in Shanghai and investor anticipation of the July Politburo meeting were key influences. Tech shares led market gains, whereas segments like electronics and AI showed resilience.

Updated: 18-06-2025 14:17 IST
China's stock market ended marginally higher on Wednesday as the annual Lujiazui Forum failed to deliver significant policy changes. Meanwhile, tension on the geopolitical front led to a decline in Hong Kong's shares.

The CSI300 Index saw a modest increase of 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index remained mostly unchanged. In contrast, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong fell by 1.1%, highlighting the different trajectories influenced by local and international news.

Despite the lack of groundbreaking announcements at the forum, China's securities regulator revealed plans to create a new segment on the STAR Market to accommodate pre-profit growth companies and foster technological innovation. Investors are now keeping a close watch on the upcoming July Politburo meeting for more definitive economic strategies.

