Google Launches Pioneering Safety Engineering Centre in India

The Google Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC) in India, inaugurated in the Asia-Pacific region, signifies Google's commitment to securing India's digital future. It aims to enhance privacy and security, while bolstering cybersecurity capabilities. Telangana aims to double its GDP contribution to 10% by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:42 IST
The Google Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC) has marked its official entry into India, as the first facility of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region and fourth globally. Inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, the centre represents a significant leap in Google's endeavor to safeguard India's digital landscape.

GSEC will consolidate Google's global safety expertise, combining privacy, security engineering, and advanced cybersecurity within a strategic framework tailored for India. This initiative underscores Google's commitment to protect digital interactions amid a rapidly expanding online environment, said the company's officials during the launch.

The opening comes as Telangana sets a vision to transform into a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047, with ambitions to double its national GDP contribution to 10 percent. The collaboration aims to fortify trust among users and enterprises, ensuring secure access to digital platforms, as articulated by Preeti Lobana, Google India's VP and Country Manager.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

