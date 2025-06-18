Left Menu

Allcargo Gati Joins ONDC Network to Revolutionize B2B Logistics

Allcargo Gati has partnered with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Network to provide enhanced logistics services for businesses on the platform. This integration aims to improve supply chain efficiency across various industries, using advanced technology and a robust infrastructure to optimize deliveries nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:17 IST
Allcargo Gati Joins ONDC Network to Revolutionize B2B Logistics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Allcargo Gati, a leading express distribution and supply chain firm, has announced its integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Network. This move is designed to offer comprehensive logistics services to businesses utilizing the platform.

According to the company, joining the government-backed initiative allows Allcargo Gati to provide tech-enabled logistics solutions to businesses of all sizes, facilitating improved delivery processes and optimised supply chains. This collaboration supports the vision of creating an open and inclusive e-commerce ecosystem.

The company's advanced infrastructure, including AI-driven route optimization and extensive warehousing, will cover 19,800 PIN codes across 735 districts, promising faster and more efficient deliveries. This strategic partnership aims to reduce logistics costs, enhance capacity utilization, and empower small and medium enterprises with high-quality logistics services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025