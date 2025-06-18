Allcargo Gati Joins ONDC Network to Revolutionize B2B Logistics

Allcargo Gati, a leading express distribution and supply chain firm, has announced its integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Network. This move is designed to offer comprehensive logistics services to businesses utilizing the platform.

According to the company, joining the government-backed initiative allows Allcargo Gati to provide tech-enabled logistics solutions to businesses of all sizes, facilitating improved delivery processes and optimised supply chains. This collaboration supports the vision of creating an open and inclusive e-commerce ecosystem.

The company's advanced infrastructure, including AI-driven route optimization and extensive warehousing, will cover 19,800 PIN codes across 735 districts, promising faster and more efficient deliveries. This strategic partnership aims to reduce logistics costs, enhance capacity utilization, and empower small and medium enterprises with high-quality logistics services.

(With inputs from agencies.)