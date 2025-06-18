Left Menu

PlayStation Concerts Set to Rock the US with Epic Live Game Music

Sony is launching PlayStation concerts in the US this autumn, featuring live performances of iconic tracks from games like God of War and The Last of Us. Alongside a diverse setlist from popular franchises, the concerts promise stunning visual effects using cutting-edge technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:38 IST
Reprsentative image (Pic source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
Exciting news for gaming enthusiasts: Sony is bringing PlayStation concerts to the US this fall, as reported by The Verge.

Fans will have the opportunity to experience live renditions of music from blockbuster franchises such as God of War, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, and Horizon. The concerts will also feature beloved themes from games like Bloodborne, Astrobot, Journey, Uncharted, and Helldivers 2, offering a rich musical journey through the PlayStation universe.

A live band, complemented by the latest LED technology and advanced multi-layered projections, will transform the stage into a stunning visual masterpiece. The inaugural concert took place on April 19 in Dublin, with the US segment set to follow. (ANI)

