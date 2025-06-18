PlayStation Concerts Set to Rock the US with Epic Live Game Music

Exciting news for gaming enthusiasts: Sony is bringing PlayStation concerts to the US this fall, as reported by The Verge.

Fans will have the opportunity to experience live renditions of music from blockbuster franchises such as God of War, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, and Horizon. The concerts will also feature beloved themes from games like Bloodborne, Astrobot, Journey, Uncharted, and Helldivers 2, offering a rich musical journey through the PlayStation universe.

A live band, complemented by the latest LED technology and advanced multi-layered projections, will transform the stage into a stunning visual masterpiece. The inaugural concert took place on April 19 in Dublin, with the US segment set to follow. (ANI)