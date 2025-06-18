Navigating the Skies: FAA's Staffing Challenges Unveiled

A new report by the National Academies of Sciences has spotlighted critical staffing issues within the Federal Aviation Administration. The report points to entrenched hiring constraints and a misallocated workforce leading to staffing shortages at vital air traffic control facilities.

Between 2013 and 2023, the FAA managed to recruit only two-thirds of the air traffic controllers deemed necessary by its own staffing models. Notably, the agency has struggled to deploy a sophisticated shift scheduling software acquired in 2012, potentially exacerbating these shortages.

The report further reveals that overtime among the FAA air traffic control workforce is on the rise. In 2024, controllers recorded 2.2 million overtime hours, costing $200 million. This widespread overtime usage is partly attributed to inefficient controller scheduling at various facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)