Left Menu

Navigating the Skies: FAA's Staffing Challenges Unveiled

The National Academies of Sciences report highlights FAA's staffing challenges. From 2013 to 2023, only two-thirds of required air traffic controllers were hired, exacerbated by lack of efficient scheduling software. Consequently, overtime hours have soared, costing $200 million in 2024 alone. This inefficiency worsens operational strains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:40 IST
Navigating the Skies: FAA's Staffing Challenges Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A new report by the National Academies of Sciences has spotlighted critical staffing issues within the Federal Aviation Administration. The report points to entrenched hiring constraints and a misallocated workforce leading to staffing shortages at vital air traffic control facilities.

Between 2013 and 2023, the FAA managed to recruit only two-thirds of the air traffic controllers deemed necessary by its own staffing models. Notably, the agency has struggled to deploy a sophisticated shift scheduling software acquired in 2012, potentially exacerbating these shortages.

The report further reveals that overtime among the FAA air traffic control workforce is on the rise. In 2024, controllers recorded 2.2 million overtime hours, costing $200 million. This widespread overtime usage is partly attributed to inefficient controller scheduling at various facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025