Amazon's Ambitious Robotaxi Roadmap: A New Challenger Emerges in Autonomous Race

Amazon is accelerating its drive into the autonomous vehicle market, with ambitious plans to manufacture up to 10,000 robotaxis each year. The company's newly announced factory, located near Silicon Valley, signifies a bold move to challenge existing leader Waymo in the driverless taxi sector.

Amazon's foray into this futuristic industry began in earnest five years ago when it acquired the self-driving startup Zoox for USD 1.2 billion. The acquisition set the stage for Amazon's robotaxi service, which intends to commence operations in Las Vegas and subsequently expand to San Francisco.

The competitive landscape also includes Tesla, whose CEO Elon Musk is determined to fulfil promises of his own autonomous fleet. While Waymo already boasts over 10 million rides, Amazon and Tesla are rigorously testing their technology to ensure safety and efficiency. Zoox aims to distinguish itself with unique, carriage-like vehicles devoid of steering wheels, hoping to entice riders in various major cities by 2027.

