Left Menu

Predatory Sparrow Strikes: Crypto Chaos in Iran

An anti-Iranian hacking group, likely linked to Israel, targeted Iran's Nobitex cryptocurrency exchange, destroying $90 million to send a political message against the Iranian government. This follows previous operations disrupting Iranian infrastructure. Nobitex is accused of aiding sanctions evasion, raising concerns among U.S. lawmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:21 IST
Predatory Sparrow Strikes: Crypto Chaos in Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A prominent anti-Iranian hacking entity, Gonjeshke Darande, alleged to have ties to Israel, has claimed responsibility for a significant cyberattack on Iran's Nobitex cryptocurrency exchange. The breach culminated in the destruction of $90 million and unveiled intentions to disclose the platform's source code.

This marks the group's second significant operation within two days, further escalating tensions amidst ongoing hostilities between Israel and Iran. Last Tuesday, Gonjeshke Darande claimed to have compromised data at Iran's state-owned Bank Sepah. Wednesday's operation seems intended to communicate a political message through the burning of funds, according to blockchain analysts.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Angus King have expressed concerns regarding Nobitex's involvement in facilitating Iranian sanctions evasion. Previous reports highlighted the exchange's connections with groups opposing Israel, adding to the geopolitical implications of the recent cyber attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025