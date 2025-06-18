Predatory Sparrow Strikes: Crypto Chaos in Iran
An anti-Iranian hacking group, likely linked to Israel, targeted Iran's Nobitex cryptocurrency exchange, destroying $90 million to send a political message against the Iranian government. This follows previous operations disrupting Iranian infrastructure. Nobitex is accused of aiding sanctions evasion, raising concerns among U.S. lawmakers.
A prominent anti-Iranian hacking entity, Gonjeshke Darande, alleged to have ties to Israel, has claimed responsibility for a significant cyberattack on Iran's Nobitex cryptocurrency exchange. The breach culminated in the destruction of $90 million and unveiled intentions to disclose the platform's source code.
This marks the group's second significant operation within two days, further escalating tensions amidst ongoing hostilities between Israel and Iran. Last Tuesday, Gonjeshke Darande claimed to have compromised data at Iran's state-owned Bank Sepah. Wednesday's operation seems intended to communicate a political message through the burning of funds, according to blockchain analysts.
Senators Elizabeth Warren and Angus King have expressed concerns regarding Nobitex's involvement in facilitating Iranian sanctions evasion. Previous reports highlighted the exchange's connections with groups opposing Israel, adding to the geopolitical implications of the recent cyber attack.
