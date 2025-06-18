Predatory Sparrow Strikes: Crypto Chaos in Iran

A prominent anti-Iranian hacking entity, Gonjeshke Darande, alleged to have ties to Israel, has claimed responsibility for a significant cyberattack on Iran's Nobitex cryptocurrency exchange. The breach culminated in the destruction of $90 million and unveiled intentions to disclose the platform's source code.

This marks the group's second significant operation within two days, further escalating tensions amidst ongoing hostilities between Israel and Iran. Last Tuesday, Gonjeshke Darande claimed to have compromised data at Iran's state-owned Bank Sepah. Wednesday's operation seems intended to communicate a political message through the burning of funds, according to blockchain analysts.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Angus King have expressed concerns regarding Nobitex's involvement in facilitating Iranian sanctions evasion. Previous reports highlighted the exchange's connections with groups opposing Israel, adding to the geopolitical implications of the recent cyber attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)