Italian Supermarket Takes Stand: Boycotts Israeli Products Amid Gaza Conflict

An Italian supermarket chain, Coop Alleanza 3.0, halts the sale of Israeli products, including peanuts, tahini, and SodaStream, to show solidarity with Palestinians impacted by the Gaza war. Concurrently, pro-Palestinian products like Gaza Cola are being stocked. The chain urges an end to violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An Italian supermarket chain, Coop Alleanza 3.0, has announced a significant shift in its product inventory, ceasing the sale of Israeli items including peanuts, tahini, and SodaStream water makers. This move, the first by a major Italian retailer, aims to display solidarity with Palestinians suffering from the conflict and hunger in the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, the supermarket has begun stocking the pro-Palestinian fizzy drink, Gaza Cola. This action comes in response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where Israel is countering attacks led by Hamas militants since October 7, 2023. With almost 350 stores across eight Italian regions, Coop Alleanza 3.0's decision marks a notable stand.

Despite the removal of Israeli products, spokespeople indicate this is not a formal boycott. The cooperative emphasizes the importance of halting military operations in Gaza. Meanwhile, the British food retailer Co-op Group has also announced it will stop sourcing from Israel and other countries accused of human rights violations. Israel has denied any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

