Cognizant's Grand Investment in Andhra Pradesh: A Boost to Regional Tech Transformation
Cognizant plans to develop a major campus in Andhra Pradesh with a Rs 1,500 crore investment, creating 8,000 jobs. The project, approved to enhance the region's tech landscape, will position Andhra Pradesh as a global technology hub and is expected to stimulate the regional digital economy.
Andhra Pradesh is set to become a significant player in the technology sector with Cognizant's announcement of a Rs 1,500 crore investment to establish a major campus in the region. The move, expected to create 8,000 jobs, underscores the state's strategic positioning as a global tech hub.
The initiative received government approval, aligning with efforts to boost digital skills in tier-2 cities. Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh emphasized the impact on regional growth and workforce development. Cognizant CEO S Ravi Kumar expressed gratitude for governmental support and highlighted the city's abundant talent and robust infrastructure.
Operations are slated to commence by early 2026 from a temporary facility, with the permanent campus phase one completed by 2029. With India hosting over 70% of Cognizant's global workforce, this expansion underscores its commitment to high-potential regional locations.
