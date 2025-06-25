Cognizant's Grand Investment in Andhra Pradesh: A Boost to Regional Tech Transformation

Andhra Pradesh is set to become a significant player in the technology sector with Cognizant's announcement of a Rs 1,500 crore investment to establish a major campus in the region. The move, expected to create 8,000 jobs, underscores the state's strategic positioning as a global tech hub.

The initiative received government approval, aligning with efforts to boost digital skills in tier-2 cities. Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh emphasized the impact on regional growth and workforce development. Cognizant CEO S Ravi Kumar expressed gratitude for governmental support and highlighted the city's abundant talent and robust infrastructure.

Operations are slated to commence by early 2026 from a temporary facility, with the permanent campus phase one completed by 2029. With India hosting over 70% of Cognizant's global workforce, this expansion underscores its commitment to high-potential regional locations.