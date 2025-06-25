Schneider Electric and NVIDIA: Powering the Future of AI Factories

PARIS (NVIDIA GTC), June 23, 2025 – In a significant development, Schneider Electric announced its collaboration with NVIDIA to cater to the increasing demand for sustainable and AI-ready infrastructure. The joint effort aims to propel research and development in power, cooling, and controls, setting the stage for future AI factories.

This partnership, revealed during the NVIDIA GTC event in Paris, aligns with the European Union's AI infrastructure goals under the 'InvestAI' initiative, targeting a €200 billion investment. Schneider Electric and NVIDIA are focusing on the European Commission's 'AI Continent Action Plan,' which includes establishing multiple AI factories and gigafactories across Europe.

Schneider Electric introduced a new suite of AI-ready data center solutions, notably the Modular EcoStruxure Pod Data Center. Integration with NVIDIA's MGX modular architecture marks another milestone in their collaborative journey, reflecting both companies' commitment to innovating AI infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)