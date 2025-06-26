Left Menu

Meta Triumphs in Copyright Lawsuit Over AI Training with Books

A federal judge ruled in favor of Meta Platforms in a copyright lawsuit filed by authors. The lawsuit argued that Meta used their books without consent to train its AI system. The judge noted insufficient evidence from the authors, emphasizing that many AI training contexts could still be unlawful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 05:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 05:17 IST
Meta Triumphs in Copyright Lawsuit Over AI Training with Books
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has sided with Meta Platforms against a group of authors who sued the tech giant, claiming it used their copyrighted books to train its AI system without permission, thereby infringing on their copyrights. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria of San Francisco ruled that the authors did not provide enough evidence to prove Meta's conduct diluted the market for their work under U.S. copyright law.

Judge Chhabria acknowledged that using copyrighted works without permission to train AI might be illegal in numerous scenarios, differing from another ruling by a separate judge in San Francisco. This recent decision does not confirm that Meta's use of copyrighted materials in AI training is legal. Instead, it indicates that the plaintiffs failed to make a strong case.

A spokesperson for Meta praised the decision, citing fair use as an essential framework for developing AI technologies. The authors, who sued Meta in 2023 for allegedly using pirated versions of their books for AI training, did not comment immediately. The case adds to several similar lawsuits against AI companies like OpenAI and Microsoft, focusing on the debate around copyright and AI training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025