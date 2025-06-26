Killer Whales Harness Seaweed in Fascinating Social Rituals

Killer whales are adding to their reputation for intelligence with a recently observed behavior: using seaweed as tools for grooming each other. This new research underscores their complex social structures and sophisticated communication skills, shedding light on their social interactions.

The study highlights atypical behavior in killer whales, which are already known for their advanced group dynamics. The use of seaweed indicates a form of mutual understanding and cooperation, akin to the adage, "You scratch my back, I'll scratch yours."

These findings contribute significant insights into our understanding of marine mammal behavior, providing a glimpse into the intricate social lives of killer whales as they navigate their underwater world.

(With inputs from agencies.)