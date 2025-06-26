Killer Whales Harness Seaweed in Fascinating Social Rituals
Killer whales, renowned for their intelligence and complex social behaviors, are now observed using seaweed as grooming tools. This discovery provides new insights into their sophisticated behavior, reinforcing their ability to engage in intricate social interactions, such as reciprocal grooming, in the marine environment.
These findings contribute significant insights into our understanding of marine mammal behavior, providing a glimpse into the intricate social lives of killer whales as they navigate their underwater world.
