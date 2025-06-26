Left Menu

Revamping Britain's Economic Data: ONS Embarks on Major Overhaul

Britain's statistics office plans major leadership changes and a £10m investment to improve its economic data. A review calls for the temporary separation of the national statistician and permanent secretary roles. This decision comes amid declining data quality, impacting the Bank of England's decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:12 IST
Revamping Britain's Economic Data: ONS Embarks on Major Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's statistics office aims to address its data quality issues with strategic leadership changes and a substantial investment. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) plans to temporarily separate its key leadership roles as part of a broader reform to enhance economic data reliability.

A significant £10 million will be allocated over the next two years to bolster core economic and population statistics, with additional funding expected. This investment seeks to rebuild confidence and quality in the data, essential for informed decision-making by the Bank of England and private sector economists.

The agency acknowledges previous shortcomings, particularly in employment data, affected by reduced survey response rates. Plans include expanding face-to-face surveys and upgrading data processing systems, alongside creating 150 new skilled positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025