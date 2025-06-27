Left Menu

India Rejects UN Aid in Air India Crash Probe

India rejected UN assistance in investigating the tragic Air India crash. Despite initial offers from the ICAO for observer involvement, Indian authorities declined. The AAIB leads the probe, facing scrutiny over delay in black box data analysis. Questions linger about data examination locations and compliance with international protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 00:47 IST
India has declined a UN investigator's involvement in examining the recent Air India crash, which claimed 260 lives, according to insider sources reported by Reuters.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) had extended an offer to supply an investigator following the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad. However, Indian authorities refused the offer of granting observer status, despite the ICAO's past involvement in similar high-profile aviation incidents.

In the aftermath of the crash, India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is under pressure over the perceived delay in analyzing black box data. The installment of flight recorders remains under scrutiny as questions arise about adherence to Annex 13 international aviation safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

