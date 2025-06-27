NEWZO 2.0: Revolutionizing News Sharing and Earning

Grow India Martech Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled NEWZO 2.0, an upgraded version of its popular news-sharing app, featuring enhanced functionalities to boost user income efficiently. The app's new 5-tier user classification system categorizes users into Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Basic, rewarding them based on performance and contribution.

The launch event, marked by a celebratory ceremony at the Raipur office, witnessed participation from directors, technical officers, and content managers, alongside enthusiastic users. Users praised the app for providing a valuable income source, highlighting new, smarter features that promise increased earnings without investment.

NEWZO 2.0's standout features include seamless user categorization, a faster news-sharing interface, increased rewards, and collaboration with NDTV, enhancing the app's credibility. Offering both news consumption and a monetization avenue for social networks, NEWZO 2.0 targets diverse user groups, including students, homemakers, and professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)