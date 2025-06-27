Left Menu

EU Intensifies Scrutiny on Meta's Compliance with Antitrust Order

Meta Platforms risks daily fines if EU regulators determine its pay-or-consent model doesn't align with an April antitrust decree. This follows a significant fine from the European Commission, highlighting efforts to regulate 'Big Tech' under the Digital Markets Act aimed at restraining their dominant market influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:40 IST
EU Intensifies Scrutiny on Meta's Compliance with Antitrust Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta Platforms may soon face daily financial penalties if its proposed alterations to the pay-or-consent model are deemed non-compliant with an antitrust guideline mandated by EU regulators. This warning from the European Commission emerged shortly after a hefty 200-million-euro fine was imposed on Meta for previous violations of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which strives to mitigate Big Tech's commanding influence.

The punitive measures illustrate the Commission's ongoing dedication to fostering equitable competition for smaller entities, despite U.S. objections over the perceived targeting of American firms. Under the DMA, non-compliance can result in daily fines accounting for up to 5% of a company's average daily global revenue.

Notably, the watchdog scrutinizes Meta's adjustments to its model, which, until November 2024, was found to breach the DMA by leveraging user data for targeted advertising. Meanwhile, Meta asserts its model provides consumers with a legitimate subscription choice, contrary to claims of discriminatory treatment. The Commission reaffirmed its impartial enforcement of EU laws across all major digital enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025