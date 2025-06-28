Left Menu

Meta's Bold $29BN AI Data Centre Investment Plan

Meta Platforms Inc. seeks to secure $29 billion from major private credit firms to invest in AI data centers. The company plans to raise $3 billion in equity and $26 billion in debt. Leading financial players like Apollo, Brookfield, and PIMCO are reportedly in talks with Meta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 01:24 IST
Meta's Bold $29BN AI Data Centre Investment Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta Platforms Inc. is making a significant financial move by aiming to raise $29 billion for the development of new AI data centers. The funding strategy involves $3 billion in equity and an additional $26 billion in debt, highlighting the scale and ambition of this initiative.

This funding effort involves engaging with major private credit entities, including Apollo, Brookfield, and PIMCO, who are currently in discussions with Meta. This approach underscores Meta's commitment to advancing its technological infrastructure and maintaining its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The planned investment showcases Meta's determination to bolster its capabilities in artificial intelligence, which is an increasingly critical area for tech giants aiming for growth and innovation.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025