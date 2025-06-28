Meta's Bold $29BN AI Data Centre Investment Plan
Meta Platforms Inc. seeks to secure $29 billion from major private credit firms to invest in AI data centers. The company plans to raise $3 billion in equity and $26 billion in debt. Leading financial players like Apollo, Brookfield, and PIMCO are reportedly in talks with Meta.
Meta Platforms Inc. is making a significant financial move by aiming to raise $29 billion for the development of new AI data centers. The funding strategy involves $3 billion in equity and an additional $26 billion in debt, highlighting the scale and ambition of this initiative.
This funding effort involves engaging with major private credit entities, including Apollo, Brookfield, and PIMCO, who are currently in discussions with Meta. This approach underscores Meta's commitment to advancing its technological infrastructure and maintaining its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.
The planned investment showcases Meta's determination to bolster its capabilities in artificial intelligence, which is an increasingly critical area for tech giants aiming for growth and innovation.
