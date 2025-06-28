GX Group Partners with Ingram Micro to Boost Broadband Access in Southeast Asia

GX Group, a manufacturer of broadband equipment, has announced a collaboration with Ingram Micro India to distribute its products across Southeast Asia. The partnership, revealed on Saturday, is set to enhance digital infrastructure and promote 'Made in India' products beyond national borders.

Sambit Swain, GX Group's director for global sales, expressed excitement about the venture, emphasizing the potential for substantial market expansion. 'This partnership is not just about market expansion – it's about driving the next wave of digital infrastructure and ensuring that millions more can benefit from the transformative power of fiber optic broadband,' Swain stated.

Ingram Micro is a renowned distributor, known for products like Apple's iPhone and HP personal computers. Navneet Singh Bindra, Ingram Micro India's senior vice president, highlighted that the collaboration is perfectly aligned with their goal to offer top-tier broadband technology solutions and promote digital transformation across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)