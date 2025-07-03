Empire of AI: Unveiling OpenAI's Global Influence

OpenAI, once a small startup, has become a powerful entity in the AI sector, according to journalist Karen Hao's new book 'Empire of AI.' Hao compares the company's influence to a 'modern-day colonial world order,' highlighting its reliance on resource extraction and labor exploitation for growth.

Drawing from her experiences in Silicon Valley and countries like Kenya and Chile, Hao criticizes how AI firms like OpenAI prioritize profit over ethical considerations. She argues that OpenAI exploits workers and resources, much like historical empires, while posing as a force for progress.

Hao reflects on her journey from mechanical engineering to journalism, where she explores the broader societal impacts of technology. Her book delves into OpenAI's transformation and the real-world consequences of AI's rise, questioning the sustainability of its growth.

