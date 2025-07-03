Wimbledon Day 4: Djokovic, Raducanu and Swiatek Steal the Spotlight

The fourth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships began under sunny conditions, with temperatures expected to rise to 24 degrees Celsius. Fans eagerly anticipated Thursday's matches, with significant attention on both Novak Djokovic's challenge from Daniel Evans and Emma Raducanu's clash against Marketa Vondrousova.

In other notable matches, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka secured their spots in the next round, showcasing their outstanding form on the grass courts. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka exuded newfound confidence, conquering her previous anxieties to perform at her best this season.

Elsewhere on the courts, Britain's Cameron Norrie continues to impress, while Argentina's Francisco Sierra enjoys an unexpected leap into the third round. Today's lineup will see multiple exciting face-offs, including Jannik Sinner versus Aleksandar Vukic, and Iga Swiatek taking on Caty McNally.

(With inputs from agencies.)