Innovation360 Day: Pioneering Sustainable Construction in India

NOVA, the venture capital arm of Saint-Gobain, hosted 'Innovation360 Day' in Chennai, focusing on partnerships to advance light and sustainable construction. The event highlighted Saint-Gobain's commitment to innovative building solutions and featured panel discussions and collaborations with startups and industry leaders to support India's evolving construction market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:48 IST
Chennai, Tamil Nadu – NOVA, the venture capital division of Saint-Gobain, recently hosted the 'Innovation360 Day' event, emphasizing the importance of collaborations between start-ups and industry leaders in the realm of sustainable construction.

Highlighting the power of partnership, the day-long event showcased Saint-Gobain's efforts in producing light and sustainable building materials tailored to the needs of India's construction market. With participation from startups, government representatives, and industry experts, the event focused on accelerating innovation in green building materials.

Sreedhar N., CEO at Saint-Gobain Asia Pacific and India Region, emphasized the unique opportunity to establish meaningful connections within the startup ecosystem, aiming to shape India's construction sector with sustainable, futuristic solutions. Saint-Gobain, committed to making substantial advancements in sustainability, also launched a report in collaboration with several partners to outline focus group discussion outcomes.

