Innovation360 Day: Pioneering Sustainable Construction in India

Chennai, Tamil Nadu – NOVA, the venture capital division of Saint-Gobain, recently hosted the 'Innovation360 Day' event, emphasizing the importance of collaborations between start-ups and industry leaders in the realm of sustainable construction.

Highlighting the power of partnership, the day-long event showcased Saint-Gobain's efforts in producing light and sustainable building materials tailored to the needs of India's construction market. With participation from startups, government representatives, and industry experts, the event focused on accelerating innovation in green building materials.

Sreedhar N., CEO at Saint-Gobain Asia Pacific and India Region, emphasized the unique opportunity to establish meaningful connections within the startup ecosystem, aiming to shape India's construction sector with sustainable, futuristic solutions. Saint-Gobain, committed to making substantial advancements in sustainability, also launched a report in collaboration with several partners to outline focus group discussion outcomes.

