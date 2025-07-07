Left Menu

HT Labs and The Doers Company Forge Landmark MoU for Global Innovation

HT Labs partners with The Doers Company to boost international innovation, leveraging the European ecosystem for the global expansion of India's OTTplay. The MoU, signed in Dubai, aims to foster cross-border collaboration in technology and media, aligning with Cyprus's aspirations of becoming a regional hub for innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

HT Labs, the innovation arm of HT Media, has announced a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Doers Company to drive international expansion and cross-border innovation. The strategic agreement was formalized at Dubai Silicon Oasis, with participation from government dignitaries, investors, and tech leaders across India, Cyprus, and the UAE.

This collaboration gains momentum after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Cyprus and underscores a tri-nation vision to boost startup growth, capital flow, and entrepreneurial exchange. The MoU positions Cyprus as a strategic launchpad for HT Labs in Europe, facilitating the global journey of OTTplay, India's AI-powered OTT aggregator.

The partnership benefits from strong support from the Cypriot government, positioning Cyprus as a regional hub for cross-border investment. HT Labs aims to enhance its global footprint, capitalizing on Dubai's infrastructure to deliver AI-driven, scalable solutions across video, apps, and content systems.

