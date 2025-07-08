Left Menu

iSoftStone Digital: A New Era in Global Expansion

iSoftStone unveiled its new overseas brand, iSoftStone Digital, at the Global Digital Economy Conference in Beijing. This marks a pivotal step in its 'Going Global Expansion2.0' strategy, aiming to boost global client value through digital technology innovation. The brand launch highlights iSoftStone's commitment to international growth and digital transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:56 IST
iSoftStone Digital: A New Era in Global Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing hosted the unveiling of iSoftStone Digital, the new overseas brand of iSoftStone, during the Global Digital Economy Conference on July 3, 2025. Announced as part of the 'First Launch Global Debut' segment, this marks the company's strategic shift towards global expansion in its 'Going Global Expansion2.0' initiative.

The launch ceremony was attended by key company figures, including Director Liu Huifu and President Han Zhimin. Their participation underscored the milestone moment of iSoftStone's international strategy, as the company seeks to enhance global client value through digital technology innovation.

iSoftStone Digital aims to bolster its global footprint by creating a vibrant outbound ecosystem and supporting international growth. This effort reflects a commitment to the digital transformation of clients worldwide, setting new standards for Chinese technology firms on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025