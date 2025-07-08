iSoftStone Digital: A New Era in Global Expansion

Beijing hosted the unveiling of iSoftStone Digital, the new overseas brand of iSoftStone, during the Global Digital Economy Conference on July 3, 2025. Announced as part of the 'First Launch Global Debut' segment, this marks the company's strategic shift towards global expansion in its 'Going Global Expansion2.0' initiative.

The launch ceremony was attended by key company figures, including Director Liu Huifu and President Han Zhimin. Their participation underscored the milestone moment of iSoftStone's international strategy, as the company seeks to enhance global client value through digital technology innovation.

iSoftStone Digital aims to bolster its global footprint by creating a vibrant outbound ecosystem and supporting international growth. This effort reflects a commitment to the digital transformation of clients worldwide, setting new standards for Chinese technology firms on the global stage.

