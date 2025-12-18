Left Menu

Nagal's Heroics Propel Eagles Towards Tennis Glory

Sumit Nagal's experience led the Eagles to victory, despite a strong challenge from Kites' Dhakshineswar Suresh. Eagles won 25-13 overall. Paula Badosa's singles win also contributed to the Eagles' success. Daniil Medvedev's improved performance kept Falcons in contention in the World Tennis League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:06 IST
In a tense World Tennis League match, Sumit Nagal's experience trumped the youthful vigor of Kites' Dhakshineswar Suresh, clinching a crucial tie-break to guide the Eagles to the finals.

Nagal's intelligent play and strategic serves countered Dhakshineswar's powerful game, enabling the Eagles to secure a comprehensive 25-13 victory.

Additionally, Paula Badosa's dominant singles performance over Marta Kostyuk and a revamped display in the doubles fortified the Eagles' dominance, while Daniil Medvedev's showkeeping propelled the Falcons into title contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

