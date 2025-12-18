Nagal's Heroics Propel Eagles Towards Tennis Glory

In a tense World Tennis League match, Sumit Nagal's experience trumped the youthful vigor of Kites' Dhakshineswar Suresh, clinching a crucial tie-break to guide the Eagles to the finals.

Nagal's intelligent play and strategic serves countered Dhakshineswar's powerful game, enabling the Eagles to secure a comprehensive 25-13 victory.

Additionally, Paula Badosa's dominant singles performance over Marta Kostyuk and a revamped display in the doubles fortified the Eagles' dominance, while Daniil Medvedev's showkeeping propelled the Falcons into title contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)