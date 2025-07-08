Recovery in Rare Earth Export Orders: A Strategic Resilience

China Northern Rare Earth, the leading producer of light rare earth products in China, has announced a partial recovery in its export orders as of June. This comes despite the country's recent export controls.

In a strategic move in early April, Beijing had added some medium to heavy rare earths and magnets to its export restriction list. This was a counteraction against U.S. tariff increases.

However, China Northern Rare Earth noted that these constraints have had limited impact on its operations, showcasing its resilience amidst geopolitical tensions.

