Recovery in Rare Earth Export Orders: A Strategic Resilience

China Northern Rare Earth reported a partial recovery in export orders by June. Despite Beijing's addition of certain rare earths to its export restriction list in retaliation to U.S. tariffs, the company's light rare earth production remains less impacted by these measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China Northern Rare Earth, the leading producer of light rare earth products in China, has announced a partial recovery in its export orders as of June. This comes despite the country's recent export controls.

In a strategic move in early April, Beijing had added some medium to heavy rare earths and magnets to its export restriction list. This was a counteraction against U.S. tariff increases.

However, China Northern Rare Earth noted that these constraints have had limited impact on its operations, showcasing its resilience amidst geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

