VinFast Sets the Stage for India's EV Revolution

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has formed a strategic partnership with EV charging and aftersales solutions provider RoadGrid in India, paving the way for its imminent product launch in the country. The collaboration marks a significant step as VinFast prepares to introduce its models to Indian consumers.

VinFast is determined to ensure seamless accessibility, reliability, and convenience for its customers, and the RoadGrid partnership is a key component of this effort. The company is also exploring partnerships with additional service providers to establish extended service workshops, enhancing its aftersales operations across India.

Looking ahead, VinFast is investing a substantial USD 500 million to establish a manufacturing plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, set to complete in 2025. The plant will boost annual production to 150,000 EVs, which will also be exported to the Middle East and Africa.